At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Wednesday as Israeli forces resumed bombardments and ordered fresh evacuations from combat zones, according to local health workers.

The Israeli military said it had struck an alleged Hamas site in northern Gaza, where it had claimed detected preparations for firing into Israeli territory.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, in one of the highest single-day death tolls since the beginning of conflict, ending weeks of relative calm since a cease-fire in January.

Israel warned the onslaught was "just the beginning."

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching the truce, which had offered a respite for Gaza's 2.3 million residents after 17 months of war that has reduced the enclave to rubble and forced the majority of its population to displace multiple times.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army dropped leaflets on areas in Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, ordering residents to evacuate their homes, warning they were in "dangerous combat zones."

"Staying in the shelters or the current tent puts your lives and that of your family members in danger, evacuate immediately," read a leaflet dropped on Beit Hanoun.

One person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a United Nations headquarters site in the central Gaza strip Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Israel's military denied the report it had struck a U.N. compound in Deir al-Balah in a statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had ordered strikes because Hamas had rejected proposals to secure an extension of the cease-fire until April.

Hamas, which still holds 59 of about 250 hostages Israel says the group seized in its Oct. 7, 2023 incursion, accused Israel of jeopardizing efforts by mediators to negotiate a permanent deal to end the fighting.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that she told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar that the situation in Gaza is "unacceptable."

Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Jordan's King Abdullah called for the cease-fire to be restored and for aid flows to resume.

"Israel's resumption of attacks on Gaza is an extremely dangerous step that adds further devastation to an already dire humanitarian situation," he said.

Arab plan in jeopardy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called for restraint from all sides ahead of her trip to Lebanon to discuss the conflict.

"The resumption of fighting ... jeopardizes the positive efforts of the Arab states, which together want to pursue a peaceful path for Gaza, free from Hamas," Baerbock said in a statement.

Israel and Western powers do not want the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to play any role in the enclave when the war is over. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas, but the Palestinian group remains the dominant force in Gaza.

Arab nations drew up a plan for peace and reconstruction in Gaza after a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians and turn it into the "Riviera" of the Middle East triggered outrage in the region. However, the plan has not gained traction.

In Wednesday's violence, three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Sabra suburb in Gaza City, while another airstrike left two men dead and wounded six others in Beit Hanoun town in the north, the Gaza health officials said.

Palestinian medics said Israeli tank shelling on the Salahdeen road killed one Palestinian and wounded others, while an Israeli airstrike killed three people in a house in Beit Lahiya town north of the enclave.

Israeli naval vessels also attacked several boats, which Israel accused of intended to carry out attacks. Palestinians said an Israeli drone fired at several fishing boats onshore of Gaza City, setting several of them ablaze.

Hamas officials said they remained keen on concluding the three-phase cease-fire deal as signed.

The Hamas incursion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, caused around 1,200 deaths and took about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. The subsequent Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 49,000 people, say Palestinian health authorities.

Since Tuesday, 436 Palestinians have been killed, including 183 children, the ministry added.