Amid an ongoing telecommunications blackout in the Gaza Strip, connection with the Palestinian Health Ministry and health workers in Gaza remains "sparse," the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

The U.N. agency announced that it lost contact with its colleagues in Gaza on Wednesday and on Thursday, the enclave once again faced a communications blackout due to a lack of fuel for generators, according to Paltel, the company that provides telecommunications services in the strip.

Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in occupied Palestinian territories, told a U.N. press briefing in Geneva that for the past four days, the U.N. agency has not received updated data on injuries and deaths from the Health Ministry.

"This makes it harder for us to evaluate the functioning of the health system," Peeperkorn said. "What we do know is that the health system is on its knees."

He stressed that currently 65% (47 of 72), of primary care facilities are not functioning and 69% (25 of 36) of hospitals are not functioning.

"This is clearly not enough to support the endless needs arising due to the hostilities," he said.

Saying that average occupancy of hospitals was over 150% until a few days ago, he added that since Oct. 7, the number of hospital beds in Gaza fell from 3,500 to 1,400, or less than half.

Israeli ground operations in Gaza City, many near hospitals, and fuel shortages have hindered the movement of rescue teams and ambulances in many areas, he added.

Peeperkorn also voiced concern about the spread of diseases as both the rainy season and winter arrive. Peeperkorn warned that overcrowding in shelters and the overall lack of water and sanitation across Gaza "could increase the risk of transmission."

"As health needs soar, lack of fuel, water, food and medical supplies is making it harder for the hospitals and health facilities that remain partially operational to respond to the health needs," he said.

On Israel's attacks on health care facilities and providers, he said the WHO so far recorded 152 attacks in the Gaza Strip which caused 534 fatalities and 686 casualties in the sector, including 16 fatalities and 38 injuries of health care workers on duty.

Meanwhile, 42 health care facilities have been affected and 38 ambulances, he said.

He also voiced concern for the safety of patients, health workers, and internally displaced people taking shelter not only at Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, but all other hospitals that are besieged and facing intense hostilities.

"Under international humanitarian law health facilities, health workers, ambulances, patients must be safeguarded and protected against all acts of war," Peeperkorn said. "International humanitarian law must be respected."

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.