A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels struck Israel for the first time Sunday when it dropped on an uninhabited area, causing no injuries.

Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the missile landed at around 6:35 a.m. local time (3:35 a.m. GMT), sending residents running for shelter. Loud booms were heard, which the military said came from missile interceptors.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said.

The deputy head of the Houthi's media office, Nasruddin Amer, said in a post on X on Sunday that a Yemeni missile had reached Israel after "20 missiles failed to intercept" it, describing it as the "beginning."

In a statement on Telegram, the group said its military spokesman would soon give details about a "qualitative operation that targeted the depth of the Zionist entity."

Reuters saw smoke billowing in an open field in central Israel, though it was not immediately possible to determine if the fire was caused by the missile or interceptor debris.

Sunday's strike appears to be the first time the Houthis have penetrated deep into Israeli airspace with a missile. They have fired at Israel several times since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war on Gaza war last October in what they describe as solidarity with the Palestinians. Most such missiles have been shot down although one hit an open area near Israel's Red Sea port of Eilat in March.

In July, a Houthi drone reached Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounding four others. That attack, the first from abroad to target Tel Aviv with a drone, prompted Israel to carry out a major airstrike on Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port, killing six people and wounding 80.

The Israeli military also said that 40 projectiles were fired toward Israel from Lebanon on Sunday and were either intercepted or landed in open areas.

"No injuries were reported," the military said.