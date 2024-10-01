A senior Qatari official has severely condemned the growing Israeli violence in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, labeling the aggressor a monster.

Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater's condemnation came early Tuesday after Israel's latest attack on Lebanon, where it launched "limited" ground operations.

In a social media post on X, Al-Khater said: "A monster has been unleashed in our region. A monster that uses prohibited weapons and methods that target civilians indiscriminately."

"A monster that didn’t adhere to a single decision by the Security Council, a monster that violates international law and international humanitarian law on daily basis. A monster that targeted and killed hundreds of journalists and humanitarian workers in Gaza constituting the highest number in any armed conflict."

"And yet, it continues to receive not only the blessings of some international actors, but also their weapons and taxpayers money. The Israel Occupation EXCEPTIONALISM above international law MUST STOP," she added.

"Unless we stand united to stop it, this military and political bullying will destroy the entire region."

"Praying for Lebanon and praying for Gaza," she added.

Israeli military crossed into southern Lebanon early Tuesday, to conduct what it calls "limited ground operations," marking a major escalation in yearlong clashes with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Israel's genocidal war, triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, has killed at least 41,615 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the territory's Health Ministry. A number acknowledged by the U.N. as reliable.