At least 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced amid the deadly Israeli air strikes that have destroyed a number of building in the Gaza Strip, including medical facilities and educational centers, the U.N. aid agency said on Tuesday.

The agency asserted that nearly 450 buildings were destroyed or badly damaged during Israeli offensives. About 47,000 of the displaced people have sought shelter in 58 U.N.-run schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters.

Laerke said 132 buildings had been destroyed and 316 had been severely damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary health care centers, as Reuters reported.

The attacks on Palestinian enclave continued on Tuesday, with Israeli military firing more than 100 munitions at 65 targets, including the homes of Hamas commanders. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in heavy airstrikes so far, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Explosions from the airstrikes echoed through the predawn darkness in Gaza City, sending flashes of orange across the night sky. According to The Associated Press (AP) the strikes toppled the Kahil building, which contains libraries and educational centers belonging to the Islamic University. Clouds of dust hung over the site, which had been reduced to piles of concrete rubble and tangled power lines.

Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective action against Israel's policies on Tuesday. Leaders of the Palestinian community in Israel, which makes up 20% of the country's population, called the strike, which was embraced by the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, where ministries and schools were closed. Most businesses appeared to be observing the strike, and protests were expected.

Muhammad Barakeh, one of the organizers of the strike, said Palestinians are expressing a "collective position” against Israel's "aggression” in Gaza and Jerusalem, as well as the "brutal repression” by police across Israel.