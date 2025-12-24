Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, according to Syria's official news agency SANA.

The meeting addressed a range of political, military and economic issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military and defense industry, it added.

The talks also explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation, including support for reconstruction projects, the development of infrastructure sectors, the encouragement of investments in Syria, boosting trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, steps expected to impact the Syrian economy and improve living conditions positively, reported SANA.

On the political front, the two parties discussed recent developments in regional and international conditions and emphasized the importance of political and diplomatic coordination between Damascus and Moscow within international forums.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's firm support for Syria, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and full sovereignty and rejecting any projects aimed at dividing the country or undermining its independent national decision-making, the agency said.

He also reiterated Moscow's rejection of Israel's repeated violations of Syrian territory, describing them as a direct threat to regional stability and security, it added.

The visit comes less than two days after the visit of a high-level Turkish delegation to Damascus, headed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın, where discussions were held regarding the issue of the integration of the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG into the Syrian army.