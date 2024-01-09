Growing frustration among members of the Likud party disturbs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it may lead to his replacement, a report said Tuesday.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid notably said Monday on X that his Yesh Atid Party is ready to vote in favor of replacing Netanyahu with Yuli Edelstein of the Likud party, or with Benny Gantz or Gadi Eisenkot, both from the Blue and White opposition party.

As he tries to contain the situation, Netanyahu attempts to reappoint ministers who resigned under Norwegian Law, citing the closure of unnecessary ministries, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Under Norwegian Law in Israel, a Knesset member who obtains a ministerial portfolio gives up his seat in the Knesset (parliament) to a party member who ran in the elections and was unable to win a seat.

"In recent days, fears have grown of a rebellion against Netanyahu in the Likud Party and of a joint move with the opposition to oust him," the newspaper said.

"Criticisms of the party and the ruling coalition by Likud members have increased amid attempts to make a move against Netanyahu," it added.

On Monday, Lapid said Netanyahu "is not qualified to lead the country."

Calls have grown for holding fresh elections in Israel amid criticism of Netanyahu over his failure to acknowledge responsibility for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Opinion polls conducted by Israeli media in the past few days suggested that if early elections were held now, Netanyahu would be unable to form a government, while Gantz is considered the most likely to succeed.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,167 others, according to local health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.