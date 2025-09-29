Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar’s leader for Israel’s strike in Doha during a phone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

The diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu voiced regret for the violation of Qatari sovereignty and the death of a Qatari security guard in the September attack.

Netanyahu had earlier been unrepentant for the Sept. 9 strike in a residential area of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders who were to review a U.S. cease-fire proposal in Gaza.

But U.S. President Donald Trump, who has close relations with Qatar, has said he was unhappy about the strike, and he has been seeking a truce in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes targeted a Hamas negotiating delegation and claimed the lives of the son of a Hamas official and his office director.

Qatar condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of sovereignty,” announced it was reserving the right to respond, and formed a legal team to pursue Israel at international courts.

The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer and drew widespread Arab and international condemnation, with calls for Israel to be held accountable.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.