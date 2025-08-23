Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing ahead with plans to reoccupy Gaza, with Israeli media reporting that failure to launch the offensive could trigger the collapse of his governing coalition as far-right ministers threaten to walk away.

The daily Maariv cited an unnamed military source saying Netanyahu is "insisting on moving forward with the offensive Gideon's Chariots 2."

The source added: "He understands that without the operation, he will not be able to maintain government cohesion and it will fall apart."

Far-right ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from Netanyahu's coalition if he agrees to any deal to halt the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, now approaching 23 months.

Regarding a potential hostage release deal, the military source said Israel was "negotiating according to the plan of (US Middle East envoy) Steve Witkoff two weeks ago to release some captives without ending the war."

The source noted that now, after Hamas agreed to all of Israel's demands, including returning ten hostages alive, "Tel Aviv is speaking differently about a comprehensive agreement."

"The Israeli army is preparing seriously for a new phase of fighting," the source added, noting that reserve forces will be gradually called up starting Sept. 2, following the summer break, to signal that the military intends to complete the operation.

Maariv reported that the army anticipates months of continued fighting in Gaza and will gradually extend reserve duty. Plans include pushing Gaza City residents southward as part of the reoccupation strategy.

Hospital directors in Gaza City have been instructed to prepare evacuation plans and transfer patients to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, ahead of the operation, it added.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that "the gates of hell will open soon on Hamas in Gaza" unless the group complies with Israel's conditions, including the release of all hostages and disarmament.

He threatened that Gaza "will turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun," towns that were destroyed in previous Israeli operations, according to the daily Haaretz.

The Israeli army announced Wednesday that it expects fighting to continue into 2026, with roughly 130,000 reserve soldiers to be called up and current active-duty reservists' service extended by a month.

About 60,000 call-up orders have been issued, while 20,000 reservists already deployed will receive notices of extended service. Additional reserve call-ups are expected in November and early 2026, according to Haaretz.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.