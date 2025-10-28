Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “powerful strikes” on Gaza on Tuesday, violating a fragile U.S.-brokered cease-fire after claiming Hamas had opened fire on Israeli troops.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," a statement from his office said.

Netanyahu made the announcement shortly after Israel claimed that Hamas had opened fire at Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Tensions were already high after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a body of an Israeli hostage recovered earlier in the war.

The Palestinian group said the handover of the body of another Israeli hostage found in one of its tunnels tonight was delayed due to Israel’s cease-fire violations.

In an earlier statement, the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the remains would be transferred at 8 pm local time (1800GMT).

Since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 17 out of 28 deceased captives. However, Israel says that one of the recovered bodies did not match any of its captives.

The cease-fire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.