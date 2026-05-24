Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed that any final deal with Iran must fully eliminate its nuclear threat.

Netanyahu was referring to a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night, which Trump had earlier said "went very well".

"President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely. This means dismantling Iran's uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"My policy, like that of President Trump, remains unchanged: Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons," he added.

Netanyahu said the two also discussed the memorandum of understanding on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The partnership between our two nations has been proven on the battlefield, and it has never been stronger," the Israeli leader said, adding that Trump had reaffirmed his support for Israel's right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, "including in Lebanon".