Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for supplying munitions, previously withheld by Washington, stating the aid would help Israel defeat Iran’s so-called terror axis.

Netanyahu has long opposed Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its regional proxies, including Hamas, which Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 2023.

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "By sending us all the munitions that were being held up, he is giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran's terror axis."

Last month, Netanyahu made similar remarks during a news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming that Israel would "finish the job" against Iran with American support.

Since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began, it has dealt "a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis," Netanyahu said, referring to Tehran's so-called "axis of resistance" – armed groups opposing Israel and the U.S., including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has reinstated a "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, echoing his approach from his first term.

He has also demonstrated unwavering support for Israel, inviting Netanyahu as the first head of state to visit the White House last month.

On Saturday, Rubio announced he had signed a declaration to fast-track around $4 billion in military aid to Israel, adding that a partial arms embargo imposed under former President Joe Biden had been lifted.