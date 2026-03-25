Israeli strikes killed at least six people in a town and a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Sidon area and three more in another town, Lebanese state media reported Wednesday.

Tel Aviv has stepped up its campaign against Tehran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which fired rockets at Israel on March 2 in response to the U.S.-Israeli killing of Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Citing the Health Ministry, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said four people were killed in an "Israeli enemy raid" on the town of Adloun and another two in a strike on an apartment in the Mieh Mieh refugee camp that left four wounded.

In another area of southern Lebanon, the NNA earlier said an Israeli raid on the town of Habboush killed at least three people and wounded 18 others.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes.

In a statement, the military said ground troops in southern Lebanon "dismantled a weapons storage facility," and the air force killed "several terrorists" who had fled the targeted site.

The statement also said that "troops dismantled Hezbollah command centres in which numerous weapons were located", without specifying where.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, said its fighters Wednesday targeted Israeli troops "massed in the border towns of Naqura and Qawzah" as well as in sites across the border "with more than 100 rockets".

The statement came after the group claimed a series of attacks targeting Israeli troops in south Lebanon and in locations in northern Israel, where there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon for around two decades until 2000, has intensified strikes across Lebanon and sent ground troops into the country's south since the latest bout of fighting began.

Earlier Tuesday, it said its military would take control of the border area up to the Litani River, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the frontier.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes on southern Beirut Wednesday.

It said that "enemy warplanes ... launched a strike" on Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israel's military late Tuesday renewed an evacuation warning for several districts in the Hezbollah stronghold.

An AFP correspondent saw a street covered in debris, including shattered cement and warped metal, after the early morning strike, while an apartment building's upper floors appeared damaged.

The area has been targeted multiple times during the conflict and is largely empty of residents, who have fled.

The Israeli campaign has killed at least 1,072 people in Lebanon, with more than 1 million people displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.