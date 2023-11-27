Tech billionaire Elon Musk agreed to make Starlink internet service in Gaza subject to Israeli approval during a visit to the country Monday, according to Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," Karhi wrote in a post on Musk's X messaging platform.

At the end of October, Musk said he wanted to use his company SpaceX's satellite communication system to help restore communications for internationally recognized aid organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Communications had been cut during the course of Israel's war on Gaza, which broke out after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Following Musk's offer, Israel said it would prevent the restoration of communications by Starlink by any means necessary, arguing that Hamas may use the system for military purposes.

During his trip to Israel, Musk is also set to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog's office late Sunday said that representatives of the families of hostages abducted in the Gaza Strip would also be present at the meeting.

It was unclear whether Musk would meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.