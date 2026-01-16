A top United Nations official on Thursday called for speeding up rebuilding efforts in Gaza, saying Palestinians were enduring "inhumane" conditions, even as a U.S.-backed cease-fire entered its second phase.

"I wouldn't have imagined what I saw today, which is total destruction, not much is standing," Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of U.N. Office for Project Services (UNOPS) told journalists after a visit to the Gaza Strip.

"We can't wait, we can't procrastinate," da Silva said, adding that Gazans across the territory were living in an "inhumane situation."

Israel's two-year genocidal war has left Gaza facing destruction on a scale unseen in previous conflicts, with vast swathes reduced to rubble.

Entire residential neighborhoods, hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure have been heavily damaged or destroyed, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to live in makeshift shelters.

Da Silva said the launch of phase two of the Gaza truce plan marked a "historical" moment that should be seized to kick-start reconstruction efforts.

"This opens the opportunities for reconstruction, knowing that we will need $52 billion, according to the assessment conducted by the World Bank, U.N. and the European Commission, for the reconstruction of Gaza," he said.

"But the point is we can't wait for the big reconstruction, which requires billions, to immediately launch the early recovery that requires millions."

On Wednesday, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of phase two of the Gaza cease-fire, saying it aimed to pave the way for reconstruction and the demilitarization of all factions in the territory.

Gaza 'flooded' by rubble, debris

The latest conflct started after Palestinian resistance group Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The relentless Israeli military campaign has devastated Gaza, home to about 2.2 million people, a territory that was already suffering severely from previous rounds of fighting and from an Israeli blockade imposed since 2007.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others.

Da Silva said the war had left about 60 million tons of rubble scattered across the strip.

"Gaza is flooded by rubble and debris," he said.

"The problem is not just the volume of rubble, it's also the fact that its content is quite a matter of concern, with unexploded ordnance in the rubble, dangerous waste, and unfortunately also human remains."

The environmental and urban planning specialist said one of the most urgent priorities was ensuring reliable access to fuel – a critical resource in Gaza, where most electricity is generated by fuel-powered generators.

He also cited the need for demining, rebuilding water supply networks, lifting restrictions on the entry of aid, and allowing in spare parts required for repairs – long-standing demands by humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza.

Aid groups have for months complained of difficulties bringing in equipment and supplies, blaming Israeli restrictions.