A spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEO) said Friday that nuclear contamination was found at the Natanz facility—Iran’s largest nuclear site in central Isfahan—after an Israeli missile strike.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, speaking to Iran’s state television, said Israel fired missiles at the Natanz facility several times to reach deep underground.

"Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” Kamalvandi clarified.

The nuclear contamination in question is not alarming, he added.

Separately, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assured that radiation levels outside the facility remained unchanged.

"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement issued on X.

The world was thrust into a state of high alert Friday after Israel launched a sweeping, high-intensity air assault on Iran, striking over 100 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile factories and military sites.

The strikes killed six nuclear scientists, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, and two top Revolutionary Guard commanders.