Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said Tuesday that the U.N. Security Council’s resolution endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza is a necessary first step on the long path to peace.

The Security Council on Monday adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution, which also authorizes a multinational security force to be deployed to Gaza. The text of the resolution also says member states can join a Board of Peace that would oversee the reconstruction and economic recovery of the shattered territory.

"The U.N. resolution is the first step in a long road towards peace. That step was needed because we could not embark on anything else before we had a cease-fire," Shahin told reporters in Manila during a visit to the Philippines.

Shahin said there were still other issues that needed to be addressed, including Palestinian self-determination and eventual Palestinian independence, and that the process for implementing Trump's plan must be governed by international law.

She said that although Trump's plan alludes to possible Palestinian statehood only after the PA carries out reforms, that issue could be taken up later.

"As long as these elements are in there, we're happy with this first step," Shahin said.

The Palestinian Authority, based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, earlier welcomed the vote and has said it is ready to take part in Trump's plan, which doesn't outline a clear role for the PA.

European and Arab states have said that Gaza must be governed by the Palestinian Authority and that there must be a clear pathway to Palestinian independence. The Israeli government, which opposes the idea of an independent Palestinian state, rejects any involvement by the Palestinian Authority.

Under the initial stage of Trump's plan, a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Oct. 10. Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce, but it continues to hold. Hamas has since released most of the hostages from Gaza, except for the remains of three deceased hostages.