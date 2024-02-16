The Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip reported that the death toll among Palestinians from Israel's offensive since Oct. 7 has risen to 28,775, with 68,552 others injured.

The ministry stated that in the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces carried out 10 massacres across the territory, resulting in 112 deaths and 157 injuries.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads, and rescuers can’t reach them," the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The conflict has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Tel Aviv now plans a ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge.