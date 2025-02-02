The Israeli occupation forces early Sunday expanded its large-scale raid to the northern West Bank after they killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied territory the day before.

Israeli military vehicles and two bulldozers pushed into the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas city, and al-Far’a refugee camp and imposed a curfew in the two areas, they added.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers forced families out of their homes in al-Far’a camp and turned the buildings into military outposts.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA confirmed the Israeli raid in the two areas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, for its part, accused Israeli forces of preventing its medics from evacuating a sick Palestinian in al-Far’a camp.

Local authorities in Tubas suspended school classes in Tammun and al-Far’a camp following the Israeli raid.

Earlier Saturday, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was among five killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The strikes were part of a large-scale Israeli military operation that has continued for nearly three weeks.

The Israeli military began raiding the city in the northern West Bank on Jan. 21, just two days after a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas came into effect.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers, backed by the air force, have since attacked Palestinian territories allegedly searching for military weapons and equipment.

An Israeli military bulldozer digs up a street in the al-Fara camp for Palestinian refugees south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Asked whether a teenage boy had been killed in an airstrike, the Israeli military said the air force had struck "armed ..." in the Jenin area, declining further comment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry later said four others had been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Jenin area. The Israeli military said in statement the air force had struck a vehicle "with ... inside" in the area of Jenin's Qabatiya.

At least 18 Palestinians, including six resistance members and a 2-year-old girl, have been killed in Jenin and nearby villages during the operation, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli military confirmed the killing, labeling all 18 as militants, and detained 60 otherd.

Israeli officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran smuggles weapons to West Bank and that the military is acting against the "Iranian axis."

Israel has not recently released any evidence to support its claims and while Western officials do say Iran is smuggling weapons into the West Bank, some dispute how substantial it is.

In Jenin, dozens of houses have been demolished and roads in the refugee camp there have been dug up by armored Israeli bulldozers, driving thousands of people from their homes.

Water has been cut and Palestinian officials say that at least 80% of the camp's inhabitants have been forced to leave their homes.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday the military would stay in Jenin until the military operation is complete, without saying when that would be.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers.