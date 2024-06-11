Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accepted a U.N. Security Council cease-fire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday.

The decision comes a day after the U.S.-sponsored resolution welcomed a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden that the United States says Israel has also accepted.

Earlier Monday, Hamas, its ally the Islamic Jihad group and the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas had also welcomed the resolution.

In a statement, Hamas said it was ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.

The group had said it was only willing to accept a deal that would secure an end to the war in Gaza while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was determined to pursue war against Hamas.

"Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoners' exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip," the group had said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden outlined the truce accord last month which envisions a cease-fire in stages, ultimately leading to a permanent end to the war.

But Israel has said it will agree only to temporary pauses until Hamas is defeated, while Hamas has countered it will not accept a deal that does not guarantee the war will end.

With the conflict in its ninth month, the plan got further backing on Monday from the United Nations where 14 members of the Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution in favor of the proposal while Russia abstained.

Separately, the Islamic Jihad said early Tuesday that it looks "positively" to what the resolution included, "especially in terms of opening the door to reaching a comprehensive cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces" from the Gaza Strip.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s eight-month-old assault on the Gaza Strip, say health officials in the enclave.

The war began after a Hamas incursion of Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting some 250 others, according to Israeli tallies.