Palestinian resistance groups claimed to have captured several Israeli soldiers after Hamas launched an operation against Israel in response to its attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, on Saturday claimed capturing a number of Israeli soldiers.

"We have captured many Zionist soldiers who are now our prisoners,” Abu Hamza, a spokesman for Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad group, said in a statement.

He added that the Al-Quds Brigades, alongside other Palestinian factions, carried out a series of operations as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

There was no comment from the Israeli side on the matter, but public broadcaster Israeli Broadcasting Authority said "preliminary reports indicate the kidnapping of a number of soldiers to Gaza.”

Hamas said it initiated the operation with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we are at war," as the army announced Operation Swords of Iron, initiating a large-scale operation.