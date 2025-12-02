Israeli forces killed a journalist and another man near a Gaza refugee camp and fatally shot two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to health workers.

It was the latest bout of Israeli violence in the Palestinian territories, fueling concerns that unrest could spill over and undermine the fragile truce in Gaza.

An Israeli drone strike killed a journalist in southern Gaza on Tuesday, officials at Nasser Hospital, which received the body, said.

The journalist, Mohamed Wadi, who used to film through a drone, was killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, the hospital said. The conflict in Gaza has had a heavy toll on Palestinian journalists working on the front lines.

Also Tuesday, a man in Gaza was fatally shot near the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to al-Awda Hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 350 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since a cease-fire on Oct. 11 stopped Israel's two-year genocidal war.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on either deaths but has said that killings have often been in response to firing at their forces.

Both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking the terms of the cease-fire.

At the same time, Israel’s military has pushed forward its operations in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday morning, the military claimed troops shot and killed a suspect who allegedly stabbed two soldiers as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement north of Ramallah in central West Bank. It said the incident was under review.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian north of Ramallah, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was the same incident.

Israel's Mada rescue service said two soldiers were lightly wounded. In the southern West Bank, the army said it fatally shot a Palestinian teen who had allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a soldier.

Smoke billows as Israeli forces demolish the house of Abdul Karim Sanoubar, who was detained by Israel for allegeldly plotting bus bombings, Nablus, occupied West Bank, Dec. 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Homes evacuated, demolished in Nablus

The army said the man attempted to flee as they tried to arrest him near the city of Hebron "while endangering the soldiers" and he was shot dead. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of Hebron.

In a statement late Monday, Hamas celebrated the ramming attack near Hebron, saying that it came "in the context of the legitimate response of our people" to Israel’s ongoing raids in the West Bank. The resistance group, however, didn’t claim the attack.

Also Tuesday, Israeli forces demolished the home of Abdul Karim Sanoubar, a Palestinian currently in detention who Israel has accused of planting bombs on buses in central Israel last February.

Troops evacuated 13 homes around the building in the city of Nablus and a plume of smoke billowed out after the home was destroyed.

Witnesses told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli forces closed the entrances to the Zawata roundabout and the surrounding area in western Nablus and forcibly evacuated several Palestinian families from homes in preparation for demolishing them with explosives, under the pretext of security concerns.

The Israeli army has stepped up its activities in the West Bank since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion triggered the war in Gaza. Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out resistance groups. But Palestinians say scores of stone throwers, protesters and uninvolved civilians have been killed.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. Over 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In recent weeks, Israeli settlers have also stepped up attacks on Palestinian civilians.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.