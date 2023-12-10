At least 10 Palestinians were killed and many others injured when the Israeli army bombed a house in southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis on Sunday, according to the WAFA news agency.

Israeli artillery units also targeted the vicinity of European Hospital in Khan Younis.

The recent deaths take the Palestinian toll in the besieged strip to at least 17,700, while over 46,480 people were injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause, taking the war into its third month.