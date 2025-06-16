Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz took aim at Tehran residents on Monday, saying they will "pay the price and soon," after Iranian retaliatory strikes killed eight in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

"The arrogant dictator from Tehran has become a cowardly murderer who fires targeted shots at the civilian home front in Israel to deter the (Israel Defense Forces) from continuing the attack that is collapsing its capabilities," Katz wrote on X, referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"The residents of Tehran will pay the price – and soon."

According to emergency services, eight people were killed and 92 injured, in the overnight attacks. The total number of fatalities in Israel since Friday now stands at 23.

Israel's sweeping attacks on Iran's military, nuclear infrastructure and residential areas have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

Emergency officials reported four strikes in the Tel Aviv area. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the embassy's branch office in Tel Aviv sustained "minor damage" from "concussions" caused by a nearby impact, but no injuries were reported.

In Haifa, three people were found dead in the rubble of a collapsed building. Two more bodies were recovered from a site in the town of Bat Yam that was hit the previous day.

In Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, three people were killed when a rocket made a direct hit on the shelter where they had sought refuge, according to Israeli news outlet ynet.