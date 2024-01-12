Internet and phone services in the besieged Gaza Strip were shut down following Israeli shelling of the besieged Palestinian enclave, the main operator said Friday.

"We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again," said Paltel in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The communication networks in the besieged coastal area have failed several times since Israel launched its relentless air and ground attacks.

Connections to the outside world were possible with satellite mobile phones and sometimes from high buildings in the south of the Gaza Strip with Israeli SIM cards.