Poland on Thursday called on Israel to halt the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reaffirming Warsaw's backing for a two-state solution during talks with his Palestinian counterpart.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Warsaw, Sikorski called for an end to the illegal seizure of Palestinian land and settler violence.

"The West Bank is not part of Israel," Sikorski said, calling for "an end to the illegal seizure of land, settler violence and the dismantling of illegal settlements in the West Bank."

He also urged Israel to protect places of worship, ensure unrestricted access for believers of all faiths and release customs and tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Sikorski said Poland has recognized the State of Palestine since 1988 and has continued to provide political and humanitarian support.

"While helping neighboring Ukraine defend itself, we are also supporting the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," he said.