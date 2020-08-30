Lebanon named its envoy to Germany, Mustapha Adib, as the new prime minister Monday to steer the country through a deep crisis after the Beirut explosion compounded a sharp economic downturn. The appointment came a day before the country – hit by a series of catastrophes, including a financial crash – marks its centenary Tuesday unsure whether it will survive as a state.

Adib has been Lebanon's ambassador to Germany since 2013 and his name only emerged Sunday to replace Hassan Diab, whose government resigned in the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 blast at the Port of Beirut. Adib told reporters his No. 1 priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.

Adib emerged as a frontrunner for the post of prime minister after being nominated Sunday by former prime ministers, including Saad Hariri, who heads Lebanon's biggest Sunni Muslim party. The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni, according to the country's sectarian-based power-sharing system. Hariri's Future Movement, the powerful Iranian-backed Shiite party Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party led by Druze politician Walid Jumblatt were among the first to nominate Adib in formal consultations hosted by President Michel Aoun on Monday.

The swift consensus around Adib, a little-known diplomat, signaled a sense of urgency by Lebanon's traditional politicians to try and contain the rapidly worsening economic and financial crisis and show movement ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit. Senior Lebanese officials said Macron had pressed Lebanese leaders to agree on a candidate in the 48 hours before a consensus emerged on Adib. Last week, Lebanese leaders were deadlocked over who should be the next prime minister.

The consultations were being held hours before Macron was due to arrive for a two-day visit, during which he is expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises and political stalemate in the wake of the devastating Beirut explosion earlier this month. It is Macron’s second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month. He came days after the devastating blast that killed 190 people, wounded 6,000 and damaged residential and commercial areas in large parts of the capital. The government resigned less than a week after the blast.

Macron and other world leaders as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have refused to give assistance to Lebanon before its leaders enact major reforms. An unprecedented economic crisis had already sapped the Lebanese currency of more than 80% of its value, driving unemployment, poverty and inflation through the roof. Coronavirus infections and deaths have also spiked, causing concerns and pushing authorities to reintroduce some restrictions on economic and social activities that have largely been ignored amid the slump. And the recent explosion badly damaged the port of Beirut, a main trade channel for the small country, which depends on imports.