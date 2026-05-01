Qatar has resumed full maritime navigation activities following disruptions caused by the recent conflict, authorities said, signaling a return to normal operations in its territorial waters.

In a statement, the ministry said maritime activities will resume fully around the clock for all types of vessels starting from Saturday, May 2, at 12.00 a.m. (local time).

The ministry noted that maritime operations were partially resumed on April 12 from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. after a gradual reopening began on March 30, following a "temporary” suspension on Feb. 28 as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety amid the onset of war in the Middle East.

The U.S. and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against U.S. allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A cease-fire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan’s request.