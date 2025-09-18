Qatar said Thursday it has held talks with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on possible legal action against Israel after last week’s unlawful airstrike on Doha.

The Foreign Ministry said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi met in The Hague with ICC President Tomoko Akane and Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan to review what it called "the grave Israeli assault” on Qatari territory on Sept. 9.

Talks focused on examining the attack as an international crime and exploring accountability mechanisms under the Rome Statute, according to the ministry.

Al-Khulaifi stressed Qatar’s "firm commitment to international law” and vowed the country would defend its sovereignty "through all legitimate means.”

The Sept. 9 strike targeted a private residence in Doha where Hamas officials were meeting. Qatar condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of sovereignty,” announced it was reserving the right to respond, and formed a legal team to pursue Israel at international courts.

The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer and drew widespread Arab and international condemnation, with calls for Israel to be held accountable.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.