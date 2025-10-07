Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani will join the Gaza peace talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Sheikh Mohammed's "participation in the meetings... comes at a critical stage of the talks, reaffirming the determination of the mediators to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the catastrophic war in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said Tuesday on X.

"Following two days of talks, the Qatari Prime Minister is traveling to Egypt to meet with other mediators including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with the aim of pushing forward the Gaza ceasefire plan and hostage release agreement," an official said.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began Monday in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh aiming to lay the groundwork for a prisoner exchange as part of efforts to advance the Gaza cease-fire plan backed by the U.S.

Türkiye's intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalın, will also travel to Egypt to attend the discussions on Wednesday.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza reconstruction. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle and is discussing the next steps in Egypt.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, and most of the infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.