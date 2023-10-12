Dozens of more Palestinians were killed as massive Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued Thursday, taking the death toll to at least 1,537, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Health Minister Yusuf Abu al-Reesh visited Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza to assess the state of health services.

He noted that most of the dead and wounded were women, children and the elderly.

In a previous statement, the Health Ministry said Gaza's hospitals were operating at full capacity due to the increasing Israeli attacks.

Health Ministry spokesperson Esref al-Kudra also said in a press release that due to overcrowding, patients and the injured were being accommodated on the floors of hospitals and receiving treatment in this manner.

Al-Kudra warned that Israel continues to cut off electricity, water and fuel, which poses a "significant danger,” and "a severe environmental and health catastrophe could occur," emphasizing that the responsibility for this lies with the Israeli occupation.

Israeli authorities on Thursday also revised the number of casualties from Saturday's surprise Hamas incursion to at least 1,300.

More than 3,300 Israelis have reportedly been injured, of whom 350 are in critical condition.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to the Hamas incursion of territories near Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.