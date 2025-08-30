Amid intense fighting on the outskirts of Gaza City, unverified reports on social media late Friday alleged that Israeli soldiers had been killed, though the army and Israeli media have not confirmed the claims.

Channel i24 reported heavy clashes as Israeli forces attempted to advance into the area.

Social media reports circulated about security incidents in Gaza resulting in the deaths of Israeli soldiers, though the reports have not been confirmed by the army or Israeli media.

Israeli political circles, meanwhile, are expressing concern that Palestinian groups may have captured four soldiers during the fighting. The army and Palestinian armed groups have not yet issued statements on the developments.

The Israeli Army Radio also reported seven Israeli soldiers were wounded on Friday night after an armored personnel carrier they were traveling in ran over an explosive device on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN stated that one of the soldiers sustained moderate injuries while the remaining six were lightly wounded.

Based on footage showing intensive helicopter flights, flares, and the sounds of combat assessments suggest the army may have activated the "Hannibal Protocol", a controversial doctrine designed to prevent soldier captures by firing at the enemy even at the risk of killing one of their own.

The developments follow harsh statements Thursday from Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

Abu Obeida warned that Israel's plans to occupy Gaza would prove disastrous for Tel Aviv's political and military leadership. He said combat conditions would increase the chances of capturing soldiers.

He also said Israeli prisoners would remain in combat zones under the same risky conditions as Palestinian fighters, warning that any prisoners killed in Israeli attacks would be publicly announced with names, photos and death certificates.

Israel's current attacks are part of Operation Gideon 2, approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 21, to occupy Gaza City. The operation continues with large-scale attacks that began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighborhood, extending to Sabra.

Israel has declared the area a "dangerous combat zone" while intensifying bombardments since early Thursday.

Israel has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.