Hamas said Monday that Israel’s recovery of the last hostage’s remains from Gaza demonstrates its commitment to the U.S.-brokered cease-fire, as Israel confirmed the return of the body and prepared for the next, more difficult phase of the agreement.

"The discovery of the body of the last Israeli prisoner in Gaza confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the cease-fire agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the prisoner exchange process and its complete closure as stipulated in the agreement," Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Ran Gvili, a policeman killed during Hamas's October 2023 attack, and had returned them to Israel.

The most likely next step would be the reopening of Gaza’s border with Egypt, enabling Palestinians to move in both directions and for more aid to enter the territory devastated by two years of war. The cease-fire also calls for the deployment of an international security force, disarming Hamas, a further pullback by Israeli soldiers and the reconstruction of Gaza.

The announcement that the remains of police officer Ran Gvili had been found and identified came a day after Israel’s government said the military was conducting a "large-scale operation” in a cemetery in northern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "an incredible achievement” for Israel and its soldiers. He said Gvili, who was killed during the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war, was among the first to be taken into Gaza.

"There are no more hostages in Gaza,” Netanyahu said Monday while addressing the Israeli parliament. "We have completed this mission, as I promised, and we will complete the other missions we have set.”

The return of all remaining hostages, living or dead, has been a key part of the Gaza cease-fire’s first phase. Gvili’s family had urged Israel’s government not to enter the second phase until his remains were recovered and returned.

Hamas said it has committed to all terms of the cease-fire's first phase.

The next phase will confront thornier issues, including transitioning to a new governance structure in Gaza and disarming Hamas, which has ruled the territory for nearly two decades.

Palestinians in Gaza were optimistic that the recovery of the remains would lead to the opening of the Rafah crossing and allow travel to and from Gaza, along with the evacuation of people needing medical care.

"We hope this will close off Israel’s pretexts and open the crossing,” said Abdel-Rahman Radwan, a Gaza City resident whose mother is a cancer patient and requires treatment outside Gaza.

Ahmed Ruqab, a father who lives with his family of six in a tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp, called for mediators and the U.S. to pressure Israel to allow more aid and caravans into Gaza.

"We need to turn this page and restart,” he said over the phone.

Israel and Hamas had been under pressure from ceasefire mediators, including Washington, to move into the second phase of the U.S.-brokered truce, which took effect on Oct. 10.

Israel had repeatedly accused Hamas of dragging its feet in the recovery of the final hostage. Hamas said it had provided all the information it had about Gvili’s remains, and accused Israel of obstructing efforts to search for them in areas of Gaza under Israeli military control.

Gvili’s remains were found right along the "yellow line” dividing Gaza just on the Israeli side, according to a military official, speaking anonymously under army protocol.

Before Gvili’s remains were recovered, 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others had been returned to Israel since the cease-fire, most recently in early December. Israel, in exchange, has released the bodies of hundreds of Palestinians to Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza who spoke to The Associated Press in recent weeks questioned whether moving into phase two of the cease-fire will improve conditions on the ground, pointing to ongoing bloodshed and challenges securing basic necessities.

Israel’s genocidal attacks have killed more than 71,400 Palestinians since 2023 – mostly women and children –, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, with more than 480 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the latest cease-fire began.

The Foreign Press Association on Monday asked Israel’s Supreme Court to allow journalists to enter Gaza freely and independently.

The FPA, which represents dozens of global news organizations, has been fighting for more than two years for independent media access to Gaza. Israel has barred reporters from entering Gaza independently since the 2023 attacks.

FPA lawyers told the three-judge panel that the restrictions are not justified and that, with aid workers moving in and out of Gaza, journalists should be allowed in as well. They also said the tightly controlled embeds with the military are no substitute for independent access. The judges are expected to rule in the coming days.