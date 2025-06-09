Russia and Ukraine carried out a rare prisoner swap Monday involving captives under 25, marking the first in a series of planned exchanges that could become the largest of the war, as emotional reunions unfolded on both sides.

The exchange was the result of direct talks between the two sides in Istanbul on June 2 that resulted in an agreement to exchange at least 1,200 POWs on each side and to repatriate thousands of bodies of those killed in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The return of POWs and the repatriation of the bodies of the dead is one of the few things the two sides have managed to agree on as broader negotiations have failed to get close to ending the war, now in its fourth year.

Fighting has raged on, with Russia saying Monday its forces had taken control of more territory in Ukraine's east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv saying Moscow had launched its largest drone attack of the war.

Officials in Kyiv said some of the Ukrainian prisoners who came home Monday had been in Russian captivity since the beginning of the war.

At a rendezvous point for the returning Ukrainian prisoners, soon after they crossed back into northern Ukraine, an official handed one of the freed men a cellphone so that he could call his mother, a video released by Ukrainian authorities showed.

"Hi mum, I've arrived, I'm home!" the soldier shouted into the receiver, struggling to catch his breath because he was overcome by emotion.

The released Ukrainian men were later taken by bus to a hospital in northern Ukraine, where they were to have medical checks and be given showers, food and care packages including mobile phones and shoes.

Jubilation was tinged with sadness because outside the hospital were crowds of people, mostly women, looking for relatives who went missing while fighting for Ukraine.

The women held up pictures of the missing men in the hope that one of the returning POWs would recognize them and share details about what happened to them. Some hoped their loved ones would be among those released.

Oksana Kupriyenko, 52, was holding up an image of her son, Denys, who went missing in September 2024.

"Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping God will give me a gift and return my son to me," she said, through tears.

Psychological assistance

Neither side said how many prisoners had been swapped on Monday, but the Russian Defense Ministry said in its own statement that the same number of military personnel had been exchanged on each side.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said at the weekend that the first list of 640 POWs had been handed to Ukraine.

The Russian military said its returned servicemen were now in Belarus, a close Russian ally, where they were receiving psychological and medical assistance before being transferred to Russia for further care.

Footage broadcast by Russia's RIA state news agency showed a group of freed Russian soldiers on board a coach raising their hands in the air and shouting: "Hurrah, we're home."

The same group was shown holding a Russian flag and chanting "Russia! Russia!" before boarding the coach.

"It is very difficult to convey what I'm feeling inside now. But I am very happy, proud, and grateful to everyone who took part in this process, in the exchange and bringing us home," said one freed Russian soldier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had received the first group of prisoners from Russia and that it would take several days to complete the swap.

Both sides say the intention for this round of prisoner swaps is also to hand over people who are gravely ill or severely injured. The people seen being handed over so far on Monday appeared to be fit and well.

"Today's exchange has begun. It will be done in several stages in the coming days," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

"The process is quite complex, with many sensitive details, and negotiations continue virtually every day. We count on the full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person."