Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the creation of a multinational maritime defense coalition to help safeguard freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, with 14 countries, including Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Djibouti, backing the initiative in a joint statement.

In a statement, the Saudi Defense Ministry said the meeting was attended by chiefs of staff and representatives from 43 countries, as well as a delegation from the European Union to discuss ways of enhancing the security of international maritime routes and counter threats to global navigation and trade.

"The door remains open for other countries to join after completing their national procedures,” the ministry said.

The alliance aims to protect freedom of navigation and international trade routes and global energy supplies, the ministry said after the meeting on the alliance.

It said the meeting addressed the growing threats to maritime security, including the security of commercial vessels, oil tankers, and maritime infrastructure. It also explored ways to strengthen multilateral defense cooperation to protect supply chains and the global economy.

Participants also discussed the draft alliance charter, its organizational structure, command and control arrangements, and future operational mechanisms, the ministry said.

"This aims to establish an effective institutional framework for cooperation in confronting shared maritime threats in areas including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden,” it added.

The ministry said participants reached understandings on finalizing the establishment procedures, including the final draft of the alliance charter and completing the necessary organizational structures and technical arrangements, paving the way for the alliance's launch and the commencement of its operations.

"The alliance represents an international defense initiative open to all countries wishing to join, and aims to protect freedom of navigation and global trade, and to enhance regional and international security and stability in the face of threats targeting international maritime routes,” it added.

The move comes amid escalating threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group declared what it called a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20 and subsequently claimed attacks on Saudi-linked vessels. Riyadh has vowed to protect maritime traffic and respond to threats against international navigation.