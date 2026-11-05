Saudi Arabia and Syria signed a defense cooperation agreement Wednesday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group continues missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

The agreement was signed during a visit by ​Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Riyadh, ​where he ⁠met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was their second meeting in Saudi Arabia in less than a month.

No details were provided on what the agreement entails. Syria is reportedly weighing providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia amid the kingdom's escalating war against the Houthis in Yemen.

A Syrian diplomat ⁠said ⁠at the time that any request for military cooperation or exchange of expertise "would take place exclusively through official channels and within the framework of the bilateral agreements governing relations between our two brotherly countries."

Saudi Arabia has been requesting assistance far and wide, from the U.S. to Europe ⁠and the Middle East, for both defensive and offensive support in a renewed war against the Houthis.

The two countries ​also signed several other agreements during al-Sharaa's visit to ​Saudi Arabia. The kingdom has been providing financial assistance to Syria and played a ⁠key ‌role in reestablishing ‌Damascus' ties with world powers ⁠after the overthrow of the Bashar Assad regime.

The Saudi Fund for Development signed six agreements with Syria's ​Finance Ministry ⁠Wednesday for the provision of concessional development ⁠loans worth over $403 million to support development and ⁠service sectors in ​Syria, the Syrian ministry said.