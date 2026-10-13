Sudanese civilian and political groups opposed to the ongoing civil war has called for an immediate, unconditional humanitarian truce and a Sudanese-led peace process after talks Monday with the African Union’s high-level mediation mechanism in Addis Ababa.

The delegation, which included former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, met the Quintet mechanism at the African Union headquarters Monday to discuss efforts to end the conflict and establish a peace process led and owned by Sudanese people.

Participants included U.N. personal envoy Ramtane Lamamra, African Union envoy Mohamed Ibn Chambas, representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), European Union special representative Annette Weber, and observers from Norway and Germany.

In a statement, the groups said an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce was a priority to protect civilians, ensure aid delivery and pave the way for peace.

Coalition leader Shehab Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune that the delegation presented a framework based on three parallel tracks: a temporary cease-fire, humanitarian assistance and comprehensive political dialogue.

He said the tracks must proceed simultaneously, warning that addressing them separately would complicate efforts to resolve the conflict.

The groups said political dialogue should address the root causes of the crisis and establish the foundations for an inclusive peace and a sustainable democratic civilian transition.

They called for civilian forces to participate in designing and leading the process under fair criteria to prevent any one party from dominating it. The statement also called for the exclusion of the National Congress Party, the Islamic Movement and their affiliated organizations.

Ibrahim said discussions addressed the possible participation of members of the dissolved National Congress Party, which ruled under ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

The coalition outlined its objections to the former ruling party’s inclusion, arguing that dismantling the previous regime’s economic base and safeguarding independent military decision-making remained essential priorities.

The sides agreed to form a joint preparatory committee to set an agenda, determine participants, select venues for future talks and expand engagement with international facilitators.

Discussions also covered future constitutional structures and governance arrangements, which the parties agreed to address in broader political negotiations.

The groups urged regional and international mediators to coordinate their efforts under a unified framework bringing together the Quad, the Quintet and the Troika.

They also called for stronger pressure on the warring parties and those obstructing peace, including extending the arms embargo to cover all of Sudan, halting external support fueling the conflict, cutting off funding for the war and holding those responsible for atrocities accountable.

The statement rejected granting legitimacy to authorities established as a result of the war and stressed the importance of preserving Sudan’s territorial integrity and national unity.

The groups said they would continue engaging with the Quintet, the Quad and other actors seeking a peaceful resolution. They also pledged to broaden support for an independent civilian anti-war movement that does not align with either side.

Their stated goal is to restore Sudanese people’s rights to security, freedom and democratic civilian rule and complete the path of the December Revolution, which led to al-Bashir’s overthrow in April 2019.

Sudan’s war began on April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following a power struggle between their leaders. The conflict has displaced millions and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.