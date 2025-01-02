The Israeli military reported that at least 28 soldiers are suspected to have died by suicide since it launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

A military statement said 17 soldiers were killed in "suspected suicides” in 2024 alone.

"The figure is higher than 2023 when 17 soldiers were killed in ‘suspected suicides,’ including seven after the outbreak of war,” it added.

According to figures released by the army, at least 891 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,569 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

The army explained that 363 soldiers were killed in 2024, and 558 soldiers in 2023, up from only 44 in 2022.

"For preventing suicides, a mental health helpline has been operational around the clock and the number of mental health staff increased,” it said.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.