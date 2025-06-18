Residents of Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra are enduring intense hardship as Israeli air defenses and Iranian drones and missiles clash in increasingly frequent aerial battles over the region.

Last Friday, the Israeli air defense system intercepted dozens of drones as well as two ballistic missiles over southern Syria. Most of these devices fell near the village of al-Rafid, in the south region of Quneitra.

Other drones crashed in the villages of Qusayba, Qarqas and the Yarmouk Basin area in the western countryside of Daraa province.

This war has sparked panic among civilians, with loud explosions being heard and public calls urging residents to stay indoors, especially in villages near the demarcation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The Syrian airline also announced the suspension of all flights until further notice.

Since the victory of the revolution and Ahmad al-Sharaa taking office at the People’s Palace in December 2024, the new Syrian administration has adopted a clear policy of disengagement from Iran, particularly due to Tehran’s role in the Syrian bloodshed. Relations between the two countries have been almost completely severed, and Tehran has withdrawn its advisors and diplomats from Syrian territory.

President al-Sharaa has repeatedly criticized Iran’s role in Syria, accusing Tehran of fueling sectarian tensions and threatening the country's sovereignty.

The Syrian administration has also frequently warned against any Iranian attempts to sow chaos within Syrian borders.

The new approach adopted by the Syrian transitional administration reflects a shift toward establishing an independent network of regional and international relations aimed at reducing or eliminating Iranian influence.

Following the Israeli attack on Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone conversations with several regional and international leaders.

According to the British newspaper Middle East Eye, Erdoğan specifically contacted al-Sharaa and advised him not to become involved in any regional escalation, while stressing the need for heightened vigilance against terrorist groups and radical elements in the current climate of Israeli aggression.

This largely explains the officially "silent" stance adopted by Syria regarding the Iranian-Israeli escalation, a position likely motivated by the desire to avoid entanglement, in accordance with the Turkish president’s advice, as well as by specific security and diplomatic considerations relevant to Syria’s current situation.

The priority of the new Syrian administration remains the consolidation of stability both internally and in terms of foreign policy.

This orientation has been reflected in concrete steps, the most notable being the effort to keep the Israeli threat away from Syrian territory and to strengthen ties with Arab countries.

The new rulers of Damascus are striving to pursue a regional policy to prevent Syria from becoming a platform for instability or a theater of international rivalry.