Syrian security forces foiled a planned cross-border attack from its territory Sunday, allegedly planned by the ousted Bashar Assad regime's remnants and cells linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said.

From March 2 until a 10-day ceasefire went into force on April 17, Hezbollah was battling Israel after joining the latter's war on Iran.

In a statement, the Syrian Interior Ministry said security forces "arrested members of a sabotage cell" linked to Hezbollah and Assad remnants.

The ministry said the cell "was working to carry out an attack from inside Syrian territory on targets outside the borders" from Quneitra province, which borders Israel.

Syria's official SANA news agency, quoting a ministry source, said Hezbollah "intended to launch missiles across the border with the aim of destabilizing the country."

Authorities in Damascus are hostile to Hezbollah as the group played a key role in Syria's civil war that ended in 2024, fighting alongside the forces of the ousted longtime ruler, Bashar Assad.

The ministry said the Quneitra incident was the latest among "several attempts to destabilize the country and undermine public security" involving remnants of the former regime and unscrupulous individuals linked to Hezbollah."

Last week, Damascus accused Hezbollah of being linked to a cell that attempted to plant an explosive device in front of a house belonging to an unidentified religious figure in the Bab Tuma area of the Syrian capital.

But the group denied the ministry's claims last week, saying they were "false and fabricated."

Hezbollah said it has "no activity, no ties and no relationship with any party in Syria and has no presence on Syrian soil."

The group called on Syrian authorities "to conduct a thorough investigation before making accusations without evidence."

It blamed "the presence of intelligence services" on Syrian soil that it said were "seeking to inflame tensions between Lebanon and Syria."

In February, Syria said it had dismantled a cell responsible for recent attacks targeting Damascus's Mazzeh district, claiming the weapons came from Hezbollah, which denied any involvement.

Under Assad, Syria was part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and enabled the transfer of weapons and money from Iran to Hezbollah. But since taking over, Syria's new government has rejected Iranian influence.