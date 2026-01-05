A Syrian government delegation is taking part in renewed negotiations with Israel under U.S. coordination and mediation, Syrian media said Monday.

A government source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama.

"The resumption of talks reaffirms Syria’s firm commitment to restoring its non-negotiable national rights,” the source said.

He said the talks are primarily focused on reactivating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement "to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the lines in place prior to Dec. 8, 2024.”

"This will take place within a reciprocal security agreement that prioritizes full Syrian sovereignty and guarantees the prevention of any form of interference in Syria’s internal affairs,” the source said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or the U.S. on the report.

On Sunday, the U.S. news website Axios reported that senior Israeli and Syrian officials are set to meet in Paris on Monday, with U.S. mediation, to resume negotiations in hopes of reaching a new security agreement.

The site, citing an Israeli official, said that the Trump administration is pressing both Israel and Syria for a deal that would stabilize the security situation on their border, "and potentially be the first step toward future diplomatic normalization.”

The new talks mark the first meeting between the two sides in about two months and represent the fifth round of negotiations.

The Israeli army has carried out repeated incursions into Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, actions that Damascus has strongly condemned.