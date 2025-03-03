Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced Sunday the creation of a seven-member committee tasked with drafting a constitutional declaration to guide the country’s transition following Bashar Assad’s ouster.

The new authorities are seeking to rebuild Syria and its institutions after Assad was ousted on Dec. 8, following more than half a century of his family's iron-fisted rule and 13 years of devastating war.

A statement from the presidency announced "the formation of a committee of experts," including two women, tasked with drafting "the constitutional declaration that regulates the transitional phase" in Syria.

It added that "the committee will submit its proposals to the president," without specifying a timeframe.

In late January, al-Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim president for an unspecified period.

Syria's new authorities have repealed the Assad-era constitution and al-Sharaa has said rewriting it could take up to three years.

A national dialogue conference held this week in Damascus set out a path for the new Syria.

Sunday's announcement came "based on the Syrian people's aspirations in building their state based on the rule of law and building on the outcomes of the Syrian national dialogue conference," the statement from the presidency said.

It also came "with the aim of preparing the legal framework regulating the transitional phase," the statement added.