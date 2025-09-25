Thousands of Syrians filled streets and public squares Wednesday to watch President Ahmed al-Sharaa deliver Syria’s first address to the U.N. General Assembly since 1967.

In the capital, Damascus, hundreds assembled carrying flags more than two hours before the start of al-Sharaa's speech.

As the address began, Umayyad Square fell silent and when the speech concluded, celebrations erupted in Umayyad Square and Unknown Soldier Square on Mount Qasioun, with people chanting slogans in support of Syria and al-Sharaa.

Last December, al-Sharaa led an anti-regime alliance to overthrow longtime autocrat Bashar Assad and was appointed interim president of the country.

Syria was long isolated and subject to sanctions during the civil war under Assad. The last speech by a Syrian head of state to the U.N. plenary was delivered by then-Syrian President Nureddin al-Atassi in 1967.

Alaa Abdelkader, who came from Qatana southwest of Damascus, told dpa: "I came with several friends to participate in the celebration and attend President al-Sharaa's speech in Umayyad Square. Of course, we have TVs at home, but being present in the square has a special significance. This square has hosted all the celebrations of victory."

Abdelkader, in his 40s and working for a private company, added: "Before the president spoke, there were reports about the sale of the Golan and southern Syria, but the president held Israel responsible for what is happening in southern Syria. He went further, declaring support for the people of Gaza, their children and women, and all peoples subjected to violations and aggression, and called for an immediate end to the war."

Fadi Qaddour from Hama in central Syria said: "President al-Sharaa's speech at the U.N. is a victory for Syria, a victory for the blood of the martyrs, and a victory of truth over falsehood."

Aboud Abu al-Nour from Deir el-Zour said: "Today's speech is a victory for all the free people of the world. This is a historic day, as Syria returns to the world after the al-Assad regime turned it into a state of conspiracy, corruption, sectarianism, crime and drugs. Today, Syria is returning to participate in global civilization despite all its wounds."

Abu al-Nour added: "President al-Sharaa's speech highlighted the sacrifices of the Syrian people and thanked all who stood by Syria. We hope that all sanctions and obstacles will be lifted so Syria can regain its civilizational role as it had before the rule of the Assads."

In Tal Abyad, in the countryside in northern Raqqa, Turki Khalil al-Rahil said hundreds followed al-Sharaa's speech on multiple screens in the main square, with many watching via mobile devices.

He described the speech as a victory and said: "We want this victory to continue with the return of Raqqa to government control, the reopening of roads, and the removal of all checkpoints between Syria's regions."