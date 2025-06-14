President Tayyip Erdoğan told his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, that Türkiye sees nuclear negotiations as the only way to resolve the Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan's office said.

According to a statement by his office, Erdoğan told Trump over the phone that Türkiye supports the U.S. view that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the dispute and Ankara's readiness "to do everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension."

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the tension between Iran and Israel, adding that it sees talks over Iran's nuclear program as "the only way" to resolve the dispute.

He "expressed support for the U.S. position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue."

Trump has also urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program before it is too late.

However, the sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, was called off.

"Devastating war"

Erdoğan also warned against a "devastating war" that could trigger a refugee crisis, in a series of calls to regional leaders, his office added.

Speaking to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdoğan said that Israel was seeking "to drag the whole region into the fire," according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

To Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdoğan said: "Our region cannot tolerate another crisis, and a devastating war could create waves of irregular migration towards all the countries in the region."

Türkiye already hosts millions of Syrians, who fled their civil war, as well as Iranians seeking lives away from their country's authoritarian rulers. The influx has created political tensions in Türkiye.

Erdoğan told Saudi Arabia's prince that Israel needed "to be stopped," calling it "the main threat to stability and security in the region," the statement from his presidency said.

The issue of Iran's nuclear program "can only be resolved through negotiations," he added.

"The fact that the international community has closed its eyes to the occupation and genocide in Palestine has led Israel to this level of flouting the law and its aggression," Erdoğan was quoted as saying.

Erdoğan also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he also spoke with Erdoğan, and the two agreed that "Israel's unprovoked aggression against Iran" was "a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace."

Israel on Friday launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, killing top army commanders, nuclear scientists and other senior officials, in a missile barrage that Tehran said claimed 78 lives.

In response, Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel, killing three people and wounding more than 70 others.