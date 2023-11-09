Negotiations were reportedly under way on the release of around a dozen hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip along with a two to three-day cease-fire, a person with knowledge of the talks told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) Thursday.

The negotiations are being conducted via the mediation of Qatar and in consultation with the United States, the source said.

The talks are said to revolve around the "release of 10 to 15 hostages in return for a 48 to 72-hour humanitarian pause" in the fighting.

Israel launched massive airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation of the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israel.

Israel has since expanded its ground operations in Gaza and penetrated into Gaza City, killin over 10,569 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hundreds of thousands have fled the fighting. Many foreign nationals or dual passport holders remain in the besieged coastal territory.