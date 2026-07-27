Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday warned Ukraine of "unforeseen" consequences following a deadly attack on an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea over the weekend, threatening retaliation as the Middle East war risks further expansion.

The stern warning follows a long-range drone strike over the weekend by Ukrainian forces targeting commercial shipping in the Caspian Sea. According to Iranian officials, the attack caused an Iranian merchant vessel to explode, killing one sailor and injuring several others.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei harshly condemned the strike, emphasizing that Iran would not allow the action to pass without a response.

"This action by Ukraine was an absolutely illegal and unjustified act, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a dangerous act of adventurism that will certainly not go unanswered by us," Baghaei said. He added that the ultimate ramifications of Kyiv's operation "will certainly be unforeseen."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on social media that Kyiv’s forces had carried out successful long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea.

He claimed that the military had achieved "very strong results" against "vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship," though he did not explicitly name the specific Iranian vessel cited by Tehran.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) further revealed on Telegram, reporting that intelligence-led drone strikes were executed against "cargo vessels under international sanctions that were used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia."

The strike drew sharp condemnation from top Iranian leadership throughout the weekend. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi labeled the assault a "blatant U.N. Charter violation" on social media. Araghchi alleged that the strike was carried out "at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war."

Araghchi held urgent diplomatic consultations over the weekend with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

During those conversations, Araghchi called for a firm response from both the European Union and the United Nations Security Council. Referring to Ukrainian leadership, Araghchi noted on X that he "made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED."

Inside Iran's parliament, senior lawmakers echoed the calls for military or diplomatic retaliation. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, cautioned Ukraine against underestimating Tehran's resolve.

Posting on X, Azizi remarked that the United States and Israel are well aware that "any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today." He added: "Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered. The list of those who have miscalculated continues to increase!"

In response to the incident, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran Saturday. Manouchehr Moradi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Eurasia, delivered a formal protest characterizing the strike as a "hostile and criminal act." He warned the diplomat that Iran would decisively defend its national security and that attacks against the lives and property of Iranian citizens would bring consequences.

Throughout the exchange, Tehran insisted on its neutrality, claiming in official press releases that the Islamic Republic "has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

However, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly pointed to Iran's supply of kamikaze drones and military hardware to Moscow as a direct factor in the ongoing war. Kyiv has routinely engaged in intercepting Iranian-designed drones launched by Russian forces and has previously offered its interception expertise to Middle Eastern nations facing similar threats.

Zelenskyy also tied the Caspian Sea operations to broader intelligence sharing between Moscow and Tehran. The Ukrainian president alleged that Kyiv has tracked active Russian satellite surveillance over U.S. military facilities and Gulf states – specifically identifying imagery collected on military air bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait on July 19 and 20. Zelenskyy claimed there is a direct correlation between Russian satellite data passed to Tehran and subsequent Iranian-backed strikes across the Middle East.

Kyiv dismisses threat

Ukraine's foreign minister, however, dismissed Iran's accusations as "unjustified and groundless" following the attack.

In a post on X Monday, Andrii Sybiha accused Tehran of being "a direct accomplice" in Russia's war against Ukraine by supplying Moscow with weapons.

"The regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fueling Moscow's criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022," he said. "Iran has no standing to pretend to be a victim, let alone justify its threats with absurd references to the UN Charter."

Sybiha also accused Iran of trying to divert attention from Russia's attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which he said threaten global food security.

"But it will not succeed," he said. "Russia's attacks on freedom of navigation will be at the spotlight of today's emergency UN Security Council meeting and we expect strong responses by the international community," he added.