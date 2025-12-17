U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday in Washington with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as diplomatic efforts continued to advance the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire deal, amid Israel's violations.

According to the State Department readout, the meeting launched the seventh U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and focused on deepening cooperation on shared economic and security goals.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar,” the statement said.

The readout, however, made no reference to Gaza or related cease-fire talks.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar’s role in supporting American objectives in the Middle East, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere, and reiterated both countries’ desire for close collaboration on shared goals,” the statement said.

The meeting came two months after a cease-fire agreement took effect between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The first phase included a halt to hostilities, partial Israeli withdrawal, hostage exchanges, and entry of humanitarian aid. Advancing to a second phase, as envisioned in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, would require deployment of an international stabilization force (ISF), Hamas disarmament and further Israeli withdrawal as well as formation of a technocratic Palestinian authority.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel after meetings in Washington with Rubio and members of U.S. Congress, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar raised concerns over repeated Israeli cease-fire violations in Gaza, warning that such breaches place mediators in an "embarrassing position.”

"We do not want a stabilization force in Gaza that serves to protect one party at the expense of another,” he said.​​​​​​​