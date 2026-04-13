U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran wants to reach a deal, but stressed that Washington will not agree to any arrangement allowing Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
"I can tell you that we've been called by the other side. They'd like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly," Trump told reporters outside the Oval Office, on Monday, without identifying which officials had called.
Trump said that talks had hit a roadblock related to nuclear issues and that a "blockade" of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz had begun.
"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world."