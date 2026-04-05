U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he believes there is a “good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran as soon as Monday, a day ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.

He later told Israeli Channel 12 News that an agreement with Tehran could be reached by Tuesday.

He said he had granted amnesty to Iranian negotiators to ensure talks could continue, though there was no immediate response from Tehran. Trump said previously that Washington was in contact with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker.

Iran did not respond immediately to Trump's claim that an agreement may be near.

The remarks came on the same day Trump issued a stark warning on his social media platform Truth Social, declaring that Tuesday would be "Power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" - referring to his threats to target Iran's infrastructure - adding: "There will be nothing like it!!!" He also told Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "or you'll be living in hell - just watch!"

Trump also addressed the recent operation to rescue a downed U.S. navigator in Iran in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 on Sunday, saying he was highly satisfied with its outcome. He said the mission was primarily American but acknowledged that Israel had provided some assistance.

The president said the U.S. has rescued a "seriously wounded and really brave" F-15 crew member "from deep inside the mountains of Iran."

Trump also said that Washington had sent weapons to Iranian protesters earlier this year, saying guns were transported via Kurdish intermediaries, though he suggested the Kurds had kept them rather than passing them on.

The U.S. dispatched the arms during nationwide protests in January, around the time Trump told demonstrators via Truth Social that "help is on its way." Tehran has accused Washington of fomenting unrest in the country, allegations the US has denied.

The region has been on alert since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces, while restricting movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil passed daily, before the start of the war.