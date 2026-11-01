The U.S. had destroyed much of Iran’s military but still needed to "take care of" one or two targets, President Donald Trump said Saturday, as Tehran warned of retaliation if attacked.

Trump said negotiations with Iran to end the war, started by the United States and Israel in February, were "going fine, but you know they're not very reliable."

He added that the U.S. was not in a hurry to take offensive action because it had already decimated Iran's military and nuclear program.

"We've knocked out their nuclear program. We still have to take care of one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he added, referring to a suspected underground nuclear complex.

The Iranian government denied any nuclear work was carried out there.

Earlier Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not made a decision about fresh strikes on Iran and that the United States would be open to a diplomatic solution.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Saturday warned the United States and Israel against launching a new offensive, following threats they could resume strikes after crucial elections in both countries.

Trump had previously warned an attack could come after the U.S. midterms this week, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "historic, one-time opportunity" to topple the Iranian government.

The elections in both countries could determine the direction of the conflict. Israel voted in a general election Tuesday but had yet to form a new government.

"Any level or type of threat requires an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," Khamenei told top military commanders in a statement.

He also ordered commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy."

This was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and top military commanders.

The supreme leader had not been seen publicly since before he took the helm in March, after the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Oil Prices Spike

Rubio warned that "we can achieve military objectives if we seek to do so," adding that Trump had not made a decision on any fresh strikes.

Iranian people walk past a billboard depicting the Iranian national flag, in a street of Tehran, Iran, Oct. 31, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Since the recent outbreak of the war, Tehran had restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Iran had previously warned it would also consider severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ship traversing the strait struck a mine and caught fire, Iranian state television reported Saturday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday three oil tankers were halted after encountering unspecified "incidents" or hitting mines.

The blockade had caused a spike in global energy prices, making the war unpopular among the U.S. public ahead of the upcoming polls.

Gains for the opposition Democrats could somewhat restrict Trump's ability to enact policy.

Voting in Israel had left Netanyahu's political camp with the most seats in parliament but short of a majority, leaving the makeup of the next administration unclear.

'Flames of War'

Fresh diplomatic efforts were underway to avert any resumption of fighting.

Qatari mediators landed in Tehran Friday, and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance sent a letter to Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei.

"'I had not yet responded. Their tone had completely changed," Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a video broadcast on Iranian television, describing it as "a good sign" without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were no plans for meetings with U.S. officials.

"Iran's conditions were clear, and consultations regarding them were ongoing among mediators," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Rezaei insisted Iran would continue to blockade the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions, including releasing frozen assets, were met.

Qatar and Pakistan had been mediating between the warring parties, but the talks had yet to produce a lasting agreement.

Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said any resumption of hostilities would only expand the scope of the war.

"The flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area," he said on social media.

Araghchi posted on X that there would no longer be any "red lines."